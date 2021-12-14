Lockheed Martin Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.49 Per Share (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.86. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LMT. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $345.55 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

