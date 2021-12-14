Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.92

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.92 and traded as high as $12.67. Loop Industries shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 93,965 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOOP shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Loop Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,434,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 182,338 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Loop Industries by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 155,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Loop Industries by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

