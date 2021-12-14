Lotto Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Lotto has a total market cap of $33.85 million and approximately $5,212.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lotto has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.33 or 0.00315853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

