Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Holdings Cut by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,375 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 45,625 shares during the quarter. Louisiana-Pacific accounts for 3.0% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $74.32. 18,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,582. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.15.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

