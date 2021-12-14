Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $87.00 price target on the building manufacturing company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Louisiana-Pacific's shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given favorable OSB prices and improving housing market backdrop. The company has been reaping benefits from solid demand from the U.S. residential market. Also, strategic business transformation, effective cash management and inorganic moves are likely to boost its performance in future. However, higher freight and transport costs along with rising input costs are concerns. The company expects OSB revenues to fall 30% sequentially. That said, earnings estimates for the current year have moved north in the past seven days, reflecting analysts' optimism surrounding its bottom-line growth potential.”

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,129,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,782 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

