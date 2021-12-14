Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.73.

NYSE LOW opened at $257.24 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $173.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.52 and a 200-day moving average of $210.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.