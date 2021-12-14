Lowe’s Companies’ (LOW) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $259.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.73.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $257.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.52 and its 200-day moving average is $210.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

