Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) vs. Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.2% of Haemonetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Haemonetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lucid Diagnostics and Haemonetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Haemonetics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Lucid Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 191.67%. Haemonetics has a consensus target price of $77.83, indicating a potential upside of 50.32%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Haemonetics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Haemonetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Haemonetics $870.46 million 3.04 $79.47 million $0.60 86.30

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Haemonetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Haemonetics 3.35% 17.19% 7.22%

Summary

Haemonetics beats Lucid Diagnostics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems. The Blood Center segment provides solutions for donor collection centers’ ability to acquire blood, filter blood, and separate blood components. The Hospital segment includes hemostasis management, cell salvage, and transfusion management services that help decision makers in hospitals optimize blood acquisition, storage, and usage in critical settings. The company was founded by Allen Latham, Jr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

