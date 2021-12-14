Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $404.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $419.00 to $404.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $471.95.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $403.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $438.31 and a 200-day moving average of $402.92. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

