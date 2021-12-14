Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Down 99.3% in November

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the November 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LUMIF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. 44,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,644. Luminex Resources has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.
Luminex Resources Company Profile
