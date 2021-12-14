Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Down 99.3% in November

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the November 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LUMIF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. 44,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,644. Luminex Resources has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

Get Luminex Resources alerts:

Luminex Resources Company Profile

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Tarqui and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.