Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $73.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.5% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $426.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $420.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.11 and a 12-month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

