Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 7,055 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.3% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 813.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 156,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 139,699 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 43,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $52.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average is $52.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.874 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.