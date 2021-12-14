MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Holdings Raised by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 160.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,841 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $13,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

MTSI traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,900. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.81. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.61.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $618,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,156 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $80,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,897 shares of company stock worth $20,312,496 in the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

