Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the November 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:MHNC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,149. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.66. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Holdings North America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden Holdings North America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.