Maintel (LON:MAI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $349.35

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 349.35 ($4.62) and traded as low as GBX 342.10 ($4.52). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 342.10 ($4.52), with a volume of 147 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £50.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 349.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 333.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.92, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Maintel (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

