Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Short Interest Update

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the November 15th total of 40,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLAC. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 114.0% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 1,341,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after buying an additional 714,650 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $6,702,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 152.4% during the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 505,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 304,971 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 765.5% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 298,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 263,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLAC opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

