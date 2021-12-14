Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.07 EPS

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 18.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312. Malvern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $120.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

