Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) versus Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) Financial Review

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) and Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.6% of Manning & Napier shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Hywin shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Manning & Napier shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Manning & Napier and Hywin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier $127.03 million 1.13 $10.00 million $1.07 7.24 Hywin $277.11 million 0.57 $31.37 million N/A N/A

Hywin has higher revenue and earnings than Manning & Napier.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Manning & Napier and Hywin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manning & Napier 0 0 0 0 N/A Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Manning & Napier and Hywin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier 16.11% 33.54% 17.42% Hywin N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Manning & Napier beats Hywin on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc. engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds. The company was founded by William Manning and William Napier in April 1970 and is headquartered in Fairport, NY.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments. The company also offers publicly raised fund products, such as money market fund comprising fixed income mutual fund products that are invested in low risk, highly liquid, and short-term financial instruments, including government bonds, central bank bills, term deposits, certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; bond fund; equity securities fund, which are invested in publicly traded stocks; and hybrid fund, which are invested in mixed products in the combination of publicly traded stocks, bonds, or money market fund. In addition, it provides insurance products, such as life insurance products comprising individual whole life, individual term life, universal life, and individual health insurance; and annuity insurance products and critical illness insurance products, including personal accident insurance products. Further, the company provides overseas property investment consulting; and information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services, as well as engages in microfinance and finance leasing businesses. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

