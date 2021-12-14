Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $36.84

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.84, but opened at $37.74. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 96,615 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on MARA. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.50. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.22 and a beta of 4.73.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1,964.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 119,136 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 63.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,265,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth $3,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

