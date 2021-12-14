Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $7.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $298.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

