Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $554,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 187,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.60. 17,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,522. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

