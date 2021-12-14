Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 1,326 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 128,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 244,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.01. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $54.58.

