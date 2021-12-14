Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 866 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000.

IYR opened at $110.72 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.46 and a fifty-two week high of $112.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.06.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

