Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $74,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.40.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $347.65. 44,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.42 and its 200-day moving average is $356.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

