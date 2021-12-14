Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) vs. Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Head to Head Review

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) and Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Matterport and Momo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matterport 0 0 5 0 3.00 Momo 0 4 0 0 2.00

Matterport presently has a consensus price target of $27.40, suggesting a potential upside of 22.87%. Momo has a consensus price target of $13.30, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Momo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Momo is more favorable than Matterport.

Profitability

This table compares Matterport and Momo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matterport N/A N/A N/A Momo 13.47% 13.38% 8.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Matterport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Momo shares are held by institutional investors. 61.4% of Momo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Matterport and Momo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matterport N/A N/A -$1.50 million N/A N/A Momo $2.30 billion 0.80 $322.37 million $1.43 6.51

Momo has higher revenue and earnings than Matterport.

Summary

Momo beats Matterport on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc. is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc., formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

About Momo

Hello Group, Inc. operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

