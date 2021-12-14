Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock worth $916,696,716. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart stock opened at $143.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $398.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

