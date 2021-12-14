Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Square by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Square by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Square by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,630,000 after purchasing an additional 273,498 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,568. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.66.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $175.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.91. The company has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.96, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.75 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

