Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 299,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.57. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.