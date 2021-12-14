Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1,043.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 54.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $237.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.05 and a 52 week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

