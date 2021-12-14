Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 349,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 57,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 106.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,222 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

