Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.36.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The company had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BPMC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $2,721,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,299 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,783 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.