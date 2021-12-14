McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective increased by analysts at BTIG Research from $255.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.03.

McDonald’s stock opened at $263.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $265.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

