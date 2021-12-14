McLean Asset Management Corp Acquires 477 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $334.49 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $930.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised shares of Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total transaction of $28,718,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,422,638 shares of company stock worth $482,446,187. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

