Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Up 2,858.3% in November

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, an increase of 2,858.3% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Medical Facilities stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. Medical Facilities has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $8.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MFCSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

