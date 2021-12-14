Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Arni Thomas Johannson Sells 700,000 Shares

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Arni Thomas Johannson sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$301,320.

TSE:MGA traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 251,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,051. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a current ratio of 13.23. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$81.74 million and a P/E ratio of 5.10.

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

