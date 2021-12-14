Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Arni Thomas Johannson Sells 700,000 Shares

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Arni Thomas Johannson sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$301,320.
TSE:MGA traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 251,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,051. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a current ratio of 13.23. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$81.74 million and a P/E ratio of 5.10.
Mega Uranium Company Profile
