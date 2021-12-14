Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLCO. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.59. 2,355,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270,813. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.