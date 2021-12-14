Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

NYSE PSX opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day moving average is $76.75. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

