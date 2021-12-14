Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Has $963,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Amundi bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 34.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after buying an additional 4,414,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after buying an additional 4,018,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

NYSE PFE opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $309.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

