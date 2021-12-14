Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Reduces Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises approximately 1.2% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brightworth raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 309,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 23,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 293,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

CSX stock opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.