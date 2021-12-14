Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 375 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 29.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth $241,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in First Solar by 15.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,739 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 16.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in First Solar by 6.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 39,491 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth $205,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $97.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.57.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,923 shares of company stock worth $318,810. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.15.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

