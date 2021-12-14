Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 650 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.47.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $166.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.21. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $264.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.