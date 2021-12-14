Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 774 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T by 8.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

