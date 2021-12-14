Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $765,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $260.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.