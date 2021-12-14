Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 339.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period.

Shares of BLOK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,365. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $64.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.26.

