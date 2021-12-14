Merit Financial Group LLC Has $323.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 33.9% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $323,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,197,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.60. 6,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,741. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.66.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

