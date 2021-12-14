Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,982 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

NYSE:V traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.90. The company had a trading volume of 68,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,838,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.71. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

