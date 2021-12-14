Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after acquiring an additional 996,664 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.50. 4,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,055. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.78. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

