Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 64 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $274.39. 11,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.69. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $222.54 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.