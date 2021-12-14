Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,632 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 31,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 137.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $109.17. 77,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,160,373. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.26. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $106.92 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.