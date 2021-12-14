Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 22,734 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.10% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APAM. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4,591.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,900,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,458 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 105.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 779,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,610,000 after acquiring an additional 399,552 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth $19,504,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 59.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 877,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,665,000 after acquiring an additional 328,507 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,877,000 after acquiring an additional 190,740 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

NYSE:APAM opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.51. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

